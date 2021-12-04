Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan inaugurate 'Basti Dawakhana'

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, along with Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, inaugurated a 'Basti Dawakhana' at Jalal Kunch ward office in Puranapul on Friday. Speaking after the launch, he said the government launched 'Basti Dawakhanas' to provide better primary treatment to the poor. "The government is working towards its aim to turn the State as Arogya Telangana".

Meanwhile, in other parts of the Old city, as a part of 32 'Basti Dawakhanas' that were inaugurated on Friday, Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri inaugurated dawakhana at Murtaza Nagar in Rein Bazar, Bahadurpura MLA Moazam Khan opened one at Chirag Ali Nagar, in Ramnasthpura, and Achiredy Nagar in Nawabsahab Kunta; and Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala launched one at Harijan Basti, in Chowni.

There are 226 '[Basti Dawakhanas' across the city, giving best services to people from 9 am to 4 pm. Each has staff with one each doctor, nurse and medical assistant, apart from technicians in pathology lab. They provide 50-56 free tests, like OPD consultation, basic lab diagnosis, and free medicines.

According to officials, on an average each dawakhana is receiving 90-100 plus OPs a day to utilise its services for treatment, medical assistance and diagnostic tests. On an average 22,000 visit a dawakhanas on any day.