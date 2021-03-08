House sites, health cards for journos soon: KTR

Necklace Road: Promising to provide house sites to all the journalists in the state of Telangana, Industries and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday assured better healthcare facilities to their family members with a new policy.

He was addressing a gathering of journalists at the Jal Vihar along with Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, MLA and journalist Kranthi Kiran and other leaders of the journalists association. He gave away cheques towards financial assistance to the deceased and ailing journalists here.

While Rs 1 lakh was given to 87 to the kin and a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each was given to 18 journalists. He said that the government would soon sort out the issues pertaining to the scribes in Telangana. The minister said that the house sites would be given to the eligible journalists and offer better health care facilities to their family members.

He asked Narayana and Kranthi to get details of the children of deceased journalists and ensure they get education by the government.

However, KTR took a dig at some newspapers and news channels for carrying out more stories on TRS debacle in Dubbaka bypoll and GHMC. We have been on the winning spree since 2014 and might have lost and now will win the MLC graduate MLC polls, he said. He agreed that the house sites issue caused delay in distribution of the suitable land and now the government would take a call in this regard.

The minister accused the opposition parties of BJP and the Congress for their belittling remarks against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The journalists have played a key role in the statehood movement, and not the opposition parties he averred.KTR assured that KCR would soon start a building for journalists in five floors and a press academy building to offer training to the scribes to update skills.

He flayed that BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and other leaders of the party and the Congress are making insulting remarks against the Chief Minister. It is not up to their level to make derogatory remarks against the chief minister and we will teach them a fitting lesson.

Both Sanjay and TPCC Chief Utham Kumar Reddy got their posts of Telangana party units only after statehood achieved by KCR, he said. He warned that they would not keep quiet on such bad remarks.