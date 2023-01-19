How can a person neck deep in scams see Make-in-India: Kishan

New Delhi/Hyderabad: State BJP leaders on Wednesday reacted sharply to the statements made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a BRS meeting held at Khammam against the Centre, BJP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing media in New Delhi, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, said it is ridiculous that the Kalvakuntla family has no other goal than thirst for power and to criticise the Centre and BJP. He claimed that KCR, who has been 'deceiving' people for nine years, is more worried about how to grab power than the country and society.

The Union minister took strong exception to KCR dubbing Make-in-India campaign "a 'joke in India" at the BRS meeting in Khammam. "During Covid, from N-95 masks to PPE kits, oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, ventilators... and finally the vaccine was also made domestically as part of Make-in- India".

Reddy said in the last eight years, due to Make India, domestic production rose and reached the level of exports to foreign countries, thereby boosting the economy and employment generation. But, how can KCR, who is 'neck-deep in corruption' see all these developments, he asked.

"In the defence sector, exports in 2004 were Rs. 900 crore. They reached Rs.14,000 crore. Exports are on to 71 countries as a part of Make-in- India.

Similarly, Vande Bharat and many others, like the 'Kavach System' designed with indigenous technology in railways and helicopters under HAL have emerged from Make in India".

He stated that even though so much progress is being made in the country through Make-in-India, it is left to KCR's wisdom to call it a 'Joke in India'.

Reddy said the Centre was providing incentives to increase palm oil production domestically to reduce its imports from other countries. "The Centre is making efforts in this direction, and BRS leaders are resorting to unnecessary politics on this too.

He said "people are clear about the country and its direction. It is KCR's family in confusion trying to push the same on people".

The minister said the Centre introduced schemes and incentives with the aim of promoting 'One District - One Product' in food-processing units.

"It is ridiculous for KCR to say the Centre is not solving water disputes. "It was the CM who skipped the meetings called by the Centre to resolve water disputes between Telangana and AP. But, he has all the time to dine with the CM of AP", Reddy pointed out.

Dismissing criticism of the Centre privatising public companies, he said privatisation was done when the companies were incurring losses and had become a burden on the taxpayers. Air-India was given where it had come from as it was incurring heavy losses of Rs 800 crore annually burdening the taxpayer.

He said the NCRB figures make it clear that after KCR came to power in Telangana, suicides have not decreased at all. "The speakers at the Khammam meeting said lack of interest in even uttering the word BRS reflects the condition of that party. KCR's criticism of the country's economy is, in fact, a coverup of the fact that the State economy is in bad shape and it is not able to pay salaries to the staff on date.

Reddy ridiculed the BRS party saying it remains in dreams of the Kalvakunta family.

"Telangana people are fed up with the Kalavakuntla family and are all set to pack off them to the farmhouse in next elections. "The more the CM curses BJP it will turn into blessings", he asserted.