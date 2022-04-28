How KCR enthused party rank & file

Hyderabad: 'Telangana is TRS citadel; no force can break it'. This was the confidence exuded by TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao at the 21st Formation Day celebrations of the pink party. KCR said TRS does not belong to any one individual or one force; it belongs to people. It is the watchdog of the interests of people.

He said seven years back none knew where and before whom one should pour out their woes. There was nobody or party or leaders to address problems of people. It was this agony of people which gave birth to TRS, which finally succeeded in carving a new State.

This made the party find a permanent place in hearts of people. There is no department which has not got an award from the Centre. This is how TRS president enthused the party rank and file.