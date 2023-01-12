HRDA seeks salary balm for MBBS docs

Hyderabad: The Health Reforms Doctors Association has urged the State government to pay the MBBS doctors working in Palle Dawakhanas on par with the CAS (civil assistant surgeons) in PHCs and MOs in Basti Dawakhanas which is Rs 53,000 and also to regularise the salaries of health and wellness centres (HWCs).

The HRDA brought to the notice of Health Secretary SAM Rizvi that the remuneration payable for both MBBS and BAMS doctors is 40,000 without any additional remuneration for MBBS qualification though original guidelines were 40,000 for MBBS and 33,000 for BAMS. Whereas contract CAS doctors in PHCs, UPHCs, and Basthi Dawakhanas were paid around 53,000 per month. The Association has requested the health secretary to pay 53,000 for MBBS doctors working in HWCs and regularize the payment every month.

The Association has demanded the health secretary to cancel the GO pertaining to the contract recruitment of tutors under DME (director medical education) and issue direct recruitment notification for the same posts through the Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board. The association president K Mahesh Kuarm said that the department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare issued a memo to MHSRB to withdraw tutor posts under DME from direct recruitment notification no 01/2022 and consequently MHSRB issued corrigendum-2 withdrawing the said posts from recruitment. However, the Finance department issued GO RT No 18 for recruitment of the same posts under contract recruitment, he said. The association has urged the officials to fill up the tutor posts vacancies by direct recruitment through MHSRB and frame a schedule for calendar year HCWs recruitment of available vacancies through MHSRB twice yearly.

The Association has also brought to the notice of the health secretary that the Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has been continuing temporarily since June 30, 2020. The association wanted the health secretary to constitute a search committee to appoint a new VC as early as possible.