Hubble Entertainment Sets New Benchmark with Spectacular Execution of Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

The city of Hyderabad witnessed an unprecedented celebration of global beauty, culture, and excellence as the curtains came down on the 72nd Miss World Festival. The month-long international spectacle, held from May 10 to 31 at the HITEX Exhibition Center, was brilliantly managed by Hubble Entertainment, the official event management partner for the prestigious pageant.

With its headquarters in Mumbai, Hubble Entertainment brought unmatched creative finesse and logistical expertise to orchestrate a world-class festival that blended India’s cultural heritage with cutting-edge innovation. From the opening ceremony to thematic competitions and the dazzling Grand Finale, every element was curated to perfection.“The 72nd Miss World Festival was not just an event, it was a landmark celebration of India’s hospitality, heritage, and capability on the global stage,” said Hafiz Khan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hubble Entertainment.

He further added,“To lead this project was both a privilege and a responsibility. Our goal was to create an experience that India could be proud of and we did just that.”

The Grand Finale stood out as a breathtaking production that pushed the boundaries of live event staging in India. With cinematic visuals, dynamic lighting, and immersive storytelling, the finale showcased Hubble’s ability to transform large-scale events into emotionally resonant, high-impact experiences.

Throughout the month, the production team executed seamless talent coordination, venue transformations, and cultural showcases that reflected India’s diversity and global relevance. The entire festival became a showcase of what’s possible when creativity meets precision.

Hubble’s work received glowing praise from the Miss World Organisation, global dignitaries, contestants, and audiences alike, firmly establishing the company as a rising global force in experiential event production.

With a portfolio spanning brand activations, summits, concerts, and award shows, Hubble Entertainment’s successful execution of Miss World 2025 has set a new gold standard for international live events hosted in India.

As the world celebrates the newly crowned Miss World, it also salutes a defining moment in Indian event production, helmed with brilliance by Hubble Entertainment.