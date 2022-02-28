‘Hunar Haat’ symbolises unity in diversity: Kishan Reddy 

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy has said Unity in Diversity and Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat is seen in 'Hunar Haat'. He, along with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, inaugurated the 37th Hunar Haat on Sunday at NTR Stadium.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective to launch 'Make in India' is to promote local products in a global market, for which Hunar Haat provides a platform. "The pandemic had an impact on all sectors for the past two years, especially artisans, artists, craftsmen and small workers. However, the smile on faces of Hunar Haat artisans is proof of the successful vaccination campaign under Modi's leadership. As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', the Ministry of Minorities Affairs is organizing 75 'Hunar Haat' melas across the country. The ministry aims to provide direct employment or employment opportunities to 7.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen.

In the last 7 years, the Ministry of Minorities Affairs has provided employment opportunities to 8 lakh artists and craftsmen.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, for the first time since independence, the Modi government has started working on 'Mission Mode' to promote indigenous legacy of artisans and craftsmen. 'Hunar Haat' has given new energy and enthusiasm to lakhs of families, from far-flung areas of the country, engaged in traditional art and craftsmanship and markets to their ancestral legacy.

He said 'Hunar Haat' is an efficient effort to empower artisans and craftsmen. It has become a credible brand of Modi's campaign of self-reliant India and vocal for local.

BJP National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman, State Home Minister Mahmood Ali, MP K R Suresh Reddy, MLA Raghunandhan Rao, BJP Mahankali district president Shyam Sunder Goud were present.