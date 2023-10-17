Husband kills wife and later commits suicide in Nagole

The horrific incident was reported at Sai Nagar colony under Nagole police station limits in Hyderabad wherein a husband stabbed wife to death and later committed suicide.

According to the details available, the husband upon the disputes with wife allegedly had constant quarrels. The husband on Tuesday stabbed wife to death Sainagar.

Later, the husband committed suicide in Saroornagar's Tapovan Colony by jumping from the building. The couple has two children with one of their children is currently studying in the Inter First Year (11th grade), while the other child is studying in the 9th standard. Their native place is Akutotapalli, which is located near Amanagal. Meanwhile, Raju's sister claimed she has noticed her brother after he jumped of the building.

The incident has caused a great deal of tragedy as the children of the couple left orphaned. The police reached the spot and started investigation to find out the way the incident happened. The full details of the incident are yet to be known.



