Hyd Congress pick delay leads to clamouring by many for seat

Hyderabad: With continued delay in the announcement of the candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, scores of Congress leaders have lined up for filing nominations from the constituency.

According to party sources, finding the delay as an opportunity and to ensure their presence is felt, scores of candidates have lined up; filing of nominations will continue till the last day.

“Till now three candidates have filed nominations; other three are gearing up. These are intended to build pressure on the party high command for announcing the candidate’s name at the earliest.

By the time of the announcement candidate I believe that some more will file papers,” said an aspirant.

The deferment of the announcement is taking a toll as other party candidates have already hit top gear of poll campaign. In addition to this, statements made by leaders like Mohammed Feroz Khan that the party was backing the AIMIM this time, has already impacted morale of the local party cadre.

Beginning with Bahadurpura candidate and PCC convener for Election Commission Coordination Committee, Pulipati Rajesh Kumar, who submitted his nomination papers on April 20, at least two others filed papers, including Syed Shah Mujahid Hussaini (Jahanuma) and G Kanhaiah Lal (Bahadurpura) for the LS constituency. “At least two-three others will be filing their nominations on Tuesday,” informed an aspirant.

Despite much frenzy during the recent visit of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and discussion on the three remaining constituencies, including Khammam, Karimnagar, besides Hyderabad, the names of the candidates remain held up. Even though DCC president of Hyderabad Sameer Waliullah’s name is making rounds for at least a month, there remains a chance of changing his name given the new relationship between the Congress and the AIMIM.