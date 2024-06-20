Live
Just In
Hyd CP felicitates police officers
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police commissioner, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, felicitated police personnel at a function held at TSICCC in Banjara Hills on Wednesday in connection with the recently concluded Lok Sabha-2024 elections.
The commissioner felicitated police officers of various ranks belonging to the election cell, postal ballot wing, city armed reserve, IT & communications, arms section, main control room, IT cell, ICCC building staff, and L&O wings. On this occasion, Sreenivasa Reddy appreciated the hard work done by all, individually and collectively, and their contribution towards successful and peaceful elections. He further exhorted the entire city police to take up the challenges in the future and work with more determination and commitment.