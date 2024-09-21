Live
Just In
Hyd CP rubbishes lathi-charge claims during Milad-un-Nabi
Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Friday denied rumours of a lathi-charge by the police personnel during the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations...
Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Friday denied rumours of a lathi-charge by the police personnel during the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations which were held at Charminar. Clarifying on the news being circulated on various mediums, the Commissioner said that the chaos was caused by a fire from a short circuit in a Disco Jockey van. The flames subsequently spread to the diesel laden tanker nearby, resulting in the sudden blaze.
“The fire was swiftly brought under control, and no lathi-charge took place, contrary to circulating rumours,” Anand stated. The city police chief further urged citizens not to believe false reports, emphasising that the situation was managed without force. He said the police have ensured safety measures were in place for the celebrations.