Hyd district to get 313 NCC cadets as first responders

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to receive a trained pool of 313 National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers as first responders for disaster management following the successful completion of the first Yuva Aapda Mitra Training Camp at 68 Medium Regiment, Bowenpally.

A defence communiqué said on Sunday, organised by Telangana Battalion NCC and Revenue (Disaster Management) Department, Government of Telangana, the camp placed significant emphasis on disaster preparedness and response, reflecting the state’s vulnerability to natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.

Of the total trained cadets, 151 are girl cadets, highlighting strong female participation in community-based disaster response initiatives.

The central component of the camp was the Yuva Aapda Mitra training module conducted by the Revenue (Disaster Management) Department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other line departments.

Through a combination of theoretical instruction and hands-on exercises, SDRF, NDRF and other line departments’ resource persons trained the cadets in disaster preparedness, basic search and rescue operations, first aid, casualty evacuation, and coordination with civil authorities during emergencies.

Special focus was placed on region-specific disaster scenarios relevant to Telangana’s terrain and climatic conditions. Officials noted that such targeted training would enable cadets to respond effectively during emergencies and support local administrations in mitigating disaster impacts.

The camp concluded with a formal closing ceremony attended by NCC officers and resource personnel representatives. Addressing the cadets, the officials underscored the importance of trained youth in disaster risk reduction and in strengthening community resilience, particularly in a disaster-prone state like Telangana.

With the completion of Yuva Aapda Mitra Training Camp, the trained Yuva Aapda Mitra cadets are now equipped to function as first responders, ready to assist civil authorities and local communities during emergencies, reaffirming the NCC’s role in nation-building and humanitarian service under the guidance of Revenue (Disaster Management) Department, Government of Telangana and the District Disaster Management Authority, Hyderabad district.