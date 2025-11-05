Hyd emerges as innovation hub with Deutsche Börse GCC launch

Hyderabad: The most sought after technology development and innovation centre in the country - Hyderabad is set to adorn another big facility of Global Capability Centre (GCC). German company Deutsche Borse launched its GCC in Hyderabad. This was informed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by the company delegation during a meeting today .

A delegation led by German Consul General Michael Hasper met with Revanth Reddy. The German team briefed the CM about the GCC, which is being established as part of the Borse company's expansion. The new facility will provide at least 1,000 job opportunities in the IT sector in the GCC in the next two years.

Thanking the German company for choosing Hyderabad to set up the GCC, CM Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad is the best destination for investments and the People's Government is ready to extend full support to the global investors.

CM Revanth Reddy urged the German companies to invest in IT, Pharma and Automobile sectors. The CM reaffirmed that Telangana is ready to strengthen ties with Germany for more investments.

The CM also appealed to the German team to extend cooperation to promote Hyderabad an innovation hub. The German Consul General was requested to appoint German teachers in Hyderabad and to help teach the German language to the Telangana students. The CM appealed to Consul General to provide vocational education and skills development training through the TOMCOM.