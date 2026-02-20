Hyd Water Board launches grassroots outreach

In a major initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and improving civic service delivery, the Water Board is set to launch Water Board’s outreach to local communities from Friday. The programme, designed under the directive of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, seeks to bring officials closer to the people and ensure prompt resolution of water supply and sewerage issues across the Core Urban Region.

With the expansion of the Water Board’s jurisdiction up to the Core Urban Region, the department has intensified efforts to deliver water and sewerage services more efficiently. To identify and overcome local problems while directly interacting with residents, the Board has initiated this special outreach programme. From the Managing Director to Ward Managers, officials at every level will actively participate.

Four days a week field visits, under the initiative, officials will visit colonies within the Water Board limits every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 am to 10 am.

After the morning inspections, they will resume regular office duties from 2 pm onwards. During the field visits, officials from the Managing Director to Ward Managers will identify drinking water and sewerage related issues, interact with residents, understand their grievances, resolve temporary problems immediately, and prepare ward wise plans for permanent solutions. To monitor the implementation of the programme, the Managing Director, Joint MD, Directors, Regional Executive Directors, Director (Operations), Zonal CGMs, General Managers and Circle DGMs will conduct surprise inspections within their respective jurisdictions and directly engage with the public to ensure speedy resolution of complaints.

Priority areas during inspections, special focus will be given to inspecting sewerage manholes, pipeline conditions, leakages, overflows and desilting works, with immediate corrective measures taken wherever necessary. Officials will also examine water pipelines, leakages, adherence to supply schedules, water wastage, low pressure issues, illegal motor connections to taps and the quality of drinking water supplied. Prompt action will be taken to address deficiencies.

In addition, awareness will be created among residents about enhancing groundwater levels through soak pits and injection bore wells. Daily reporting and weekly review, each ward manager will prepare a daily report detailing issues identified, temporary measures taken and proposals for permanent solutions. These reports will be uploaded through an online application, moving from circles to zones, from zones to regions and finally to the head office.

A weekly review meeting will be conducted every Saturday to assess progress. The Water Board’s outreach to local communities programme aims to enhance public confidence in the Water Board and ensure transparent, responsive and accountable governance at the grassroots level.