Hyd’bad Book Fair organises book inspiration programmes

Hyderabad: The ongoing Hyderabad Book Fair on Wednesday, organised various book inspiration programmes and several books were launched.

Poet Goreti Venkanna graced the event amd spoke on the importance of books.

A participant, Aadepu Lakshmipathi, said, “Penkutillu is a book that I liked very much. It is a book in which Kommuri Venugopala Rao has covered many things. I learnt a lot from that novel. The history of Genghis Khan influenced me a lot.”

According to a book fair member, huge crowds were witnessed on Wednesday.