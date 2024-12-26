Live
Hyd’bad Book Fair organises book inspiration programmes
Highlights
Hyderabad: The ongoing Hyderabad Book Fair on Wednesday, organised various book inspiration programmes and several books were launched.
Poet Goreti Venkanna graced the event amd spoke on the importance of books.
A participant, Aadepu Lakshmipathi, said, “Penkutillu is a book that I liked very much. It is a book in which Kommuri Venugopala Rao has covered many things. I learnt a lot from that novel. The history of Genghis Khan influenced me a lot.”
According to a book fair member, huge crowds were witnessed on Wednesday.
