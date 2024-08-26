Hyd’bad police issue guidelines for Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: To maintain peace and public order in view of the forthcoming Ganesh festival, the Hyderabad city police have issued regulatory measures between September 7 and September 17.

In the notification, Hyderabad police said individuals responsible for installing Ganesh must secure prior police clearance before setting up pandals and initiating the immersion processions. Clearance applications, including NOC (No Objection Certificates) from property owners and verified electrical connections by TGSPDCL, must be submitted through the official police website by September 6. The form of the intimation for Ganesh idol installation and processions will be available at www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.

The installation will be allowed only at places where it will not cause obstruction to free flow of traffic and where there is no threat to public peace and order. The Place should be free from any dispute of any kind, else clearance will not be given. Also, no unauthorised electricity connection at pandals will be allowed, Certificate from the TGSPDCL, that the electricity connection is authorized has to be obtained and the same should be enclosed with the Form of intimation.

The use of loudspeakers will be strictly regulated, allowing only 2 box-type speakers per pandal. Additionally, both the organizers and the dealers supplying the equipment must secure police clearance.

Hyderabad police also instructed organizers to maintain noise levels within permissible limits, and no loudspeakers or public address systems are allowed between 10 pm and 6 am, following the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Furthermore, organisers are also responsible for crowd management and safety at Ganesh mandaps. They are required to appoint volunteers, who will wear identity badges, to handle queues and oversee worship activities, including lighting lamps and performing Aarthi.

Hyderabad Police highlighted the need for timely submission of the Form of Intimation, NOCs, and other certificates on the police website. Final arrangements will be discussed in meetings between organizers, station house officers, and divisional assistant commissioners before the festival begins.

However, private residences where idols are not accessible to the public are exempt from these regulations.

Moreover, organisers facing difficulties with the Intimation Form or related documents are advised to visit their local police station for assistance, or they can contact the Hyderabad City Police helpline at 8712665785.