‘Hyd’bad transformed into a centre for global investments’

Hyderabad: State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that Hyderabad has transformed into a centre for global investments — from IT to life sciences to advanced manufacturing.

Participating in the CFO (Chief Financial Officers) Leadership Awards function organised by CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Southern Region here on Friday, the Deputy CM said that skilled human resources, favourable climate, Outer Ring Road, excellent airport, absence of language barriers, Hyderabad Central University, IIIT, and the large number of quality engineering colleges were the reasons for industry to invest here.

He called on CFOs to play a key role in bringing companies to Telangana from across the country and to work together for the state’s development.

Hyderabad has emerged as a hub for global investments, and at the same time the Telangana government is working with commitment to build a culture of transparency, digital transformation and ease of doing business. Initiatives such as the Young India Integrated Residential Schools reflect our belief that inclusive education is the foundation for long-term growth, he said. He invited corporate social responsibility (CSR) and industrial cooperation in this noble endeavour.