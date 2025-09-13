  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

‘Hyd’bad transformed into a centre for global investments’

‘Hyd’bad transformed into a centre for global investments’
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that Hyderabad has transformed into a centre for global investments — from IT...

Hyderabad: State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that Hyderabad has transformed into a centre for global investments — from IT to life sciences to advanced manufacturing.

Participating in the CFO (Chief Financial Officers) Leadership Awards function organised by CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Southern Region here on Friday, the Deputy CM said that skilled human resources, favourable climate, Outer Ring Road, excellent airport, absence of language barriers, Hyderabad Central University, IIIT, and the large number of quality engineering colleges were the reasons for industry to invest here.

He called on CFOs to play a key role in bringing companies to Telangana from across the country and to work together for the state’s development.

Hyderabad has emerged as a hub for global investments, and at the same time the Telangana government is working with commitment to build a culture of transparency, digital transformation and ease of doing business. Initiatives such as the Young India Integrated Residential Schools reflect our belief that inclusive education is the foundation for long-term growth, he said. He invited corporate social responsibility (CSR) and industrial cooperation in this noble endeavour.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick