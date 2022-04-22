Hyderabad: 1 arrested for murder of senior woman

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Friday arrested one person, Murali, in connection with the murder of a senior citizen, G Uma Devi (60), who had gone missing since last Monday and was found dead on night of April 21.

The police said Uma Devi of Vishnupuri Extension Colony, Malkajgiri, used to regularly go to temple at Shivpuri near her house. On Monday evening, she informed her husband and left the house. However, she did not return. As family members were unable to find her, they approached the police, and filed a missing complaint.

A missing case was booked; special teams were formed to trace her. However, the family members found her footwear at the temple the next day. Nobody in the surrounding area could give information about her whereabouts. The family approached the police again. One team searched the temple surroundings while another collected clues and examined the CCTV footage.

Following the clues, we found her body in an open place near a nala on Thursday night. Her jewellery, including bangles, gold chain, earrings and rings were missing. The police altered the case to murder for gain. On strong suspicion they took into custody Murali, who is connected to the temple from where Uma Devi had gone missing. During interrogation, he confessed killing her and stealing jewellery. A case has been booked against him under Section 302 IPC. He was sent to judicial custody, said the police.