Hyderabad: 10 BJP corporators booked for vandalising GHMC office

Saifabad: The Saifabad policeon Wednesday filed cases against 10 BJP corporators for vandalising the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on Tuesday. Cases were lodged against 22 others, including the corporators and BJP workers.

A police officer said, "The cases against BJP corporators and workers were booked after scanning the CCTV footage. The corporators of Ramnagar, Moosarambagh, Begum Bazar, RK Puram, Gunfoundry, Malkajgiri, Gudimalkapur, Mansurabad, Hayathnagar, Mailardevpally, Moosapet and Gachibowli were booked for their act in committing violence at the GHMC head office." Based on a complaint received from the GHMC Assistant Engineer, cases were booked under Section 448, 427, 147, 149, r/w section 3 of PDPP Act of 1984 and further investigation is on, said the police official, adding that the necessary action would be taken after the probe.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao had earlier requested Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to take strict action against the BJP corporators and workers for the ruckus. He tweeted, "Some thugs and hooligans of BJP in Hyderabad have vandalised the GHMC office. I strongly condemn this atrocious behaviour, it's too much to ask Godse Bhakts to behave in a Gandhian manner."

It can be recalled that the BJP corporators and workers on Tuesday barged into Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi's chamber at GHMC head office and staged a sit-in protest demanding release of funds besides holding the council meetings. As the Mayor was not in her office, the BJP workers ransacked the chambers. On Wednesday, the GHMC officials cleaned the office premises with milk and water and submitted a memorandum to the Mayor to dismiss the corporators who indulged in hooliganism.