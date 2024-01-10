Hyderabad: 1000 robotic surgeries by a city hospitals

Hyderabad: AHH-owned Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), India’s largest single specialty hospital network of urology and nephrology care announced its milestone completion of 1,000 robotic surgeries in the field of urology, uro-oncology, and nephrology care. This remarkable achievement sets AINU as a leader in advanced Uro-Nephro care offering cutting-edge technology for better patient outcomes. The robotic surgeries were successfully performed for the treatment of kidney cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and reconstructive urology (surgery to recreate, and repair areas of the urinary tract).

Dr C Mallikarjuna, Chief Consultant Urologist and Managing Director, AINU said “The advantages of robotic surgery over traditional methods are evident in the post-operation experiences of patients. Following a complete prostatectomy, individuals undergoing robotic surgery benefit from a more consistent urination pattern, eliminating the discomfort of bladder control, they also can have a normal penile erection as the delicate nerves can be effectively preserved.”