Hyderabad: 1,140 candidates shortlisted at NIMSME job mela; 47 given offer letters

Hyderabad: More than 1,140 candidates of the 12,000 registered candidates who participated in the job mela organised by the National Institute for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), on Thursday were shortlisted. Several applicants were under consideration. Feedback from both the recruiters and participants are said to be satisfactory. Forty-seven candidates were given offer letters on the same day. Candidates who passed minimum tenth standard and above participated in the mela; 50 per cent women took part.

A press release said the NIMSME organied the mela for skilled and talented youth at its Yousufguda campus, in association with Viswam Edutech Solutions Pvt Ltd, TTHUB, Magic bus and Prism Multi media. Forty-five companies (recruiters) participated and conducted interview. A total of 12,000 candidates registered for the mela. Of them 5,665 were interviewed for various openings.

As many as 1,500 vacancies are available, predominantly in IT & ITes, banking, BPO, transport, data entry, sales & marketing, HR, healthcare sector, real estate areas. The major clients like Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Ags Health, conduct by Campus Marg and selected 300-plus candidates.