Hyderabad: 128th birth anniversary of Chakali Ilamma celebrated

Hyderabad: The 128th birth anniversary of Telangana armed fighter ChakaliIlammawas celebrated at GHMC headquarters on Tuesday, commemorating her pivotal role in the Telangana armed struggle. She was remembered for being a democrat who fought for the rights of the oppressed and is one of the tallest leaders in the region’s history.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish Saroja, Joint Commissioner Jayant, and other officials paid their respects to Ilamma.

In honour of her sacrifices, the State government organises programmes on IlammaJayanti every year. Many welfare schemes for the development of women, BC, and MBC communities have also been implemented. The Commissioner said that ChityalaIlammais a symbol of self-respect for the lower classes, which stands as an example for all communities.

Her bravery during the Telangana armed struggle is an inspiration to today’s generation. She worked tirelessly for the welfare of the weaker sections.