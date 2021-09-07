Hyderabad: 13 poles & 5 transformers damaged in heavy rain

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall has impacted the power supply distribution in a few areas, as 13 poles and five transformers were damaged, said Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) CMD G Raghuma Reddy on Monday.

In view of the continuous rainfall and forecasts of heavy rain in the State, he reviewed the power supply status in a video conference with all CGMs and SEs of all zones and circles. Reddy took note of the impact of continuous rain on power distribution network.

The CMD informed that power supply was normal in the Greater Hyderabad and also in rural circles. He instructed the disaster management wings, officials, and staff of TSSPDCL to be available in their respective headquarters to meet emergency works during heavy rain, along with sufficient men and material.

Reddy asked them to be ready with 30 extra poles in every section office, hiring 20 additional manpower in every division. He directed the officials to monitor the supply position duly coordinating with their counterparts in the control room of GHMC and those in districts.

He appealed to consumers and citizens to follow safety precautions during rain like avoid touching bent, damaged poles, driving over fallen lines, not to touch conductors that fall on vehicles, trees or any other object, not to touch water near a downed power line, any other electrical equipment.

The CMD asked farmers to be more careful during the season, by keeping away their cattle from poles, lines and other electrical equipment. He advised them: not to take shelter under trees and overhead lines during heavy rainfall.

In case of an electrical emergency, citizens may file complaints by calling 100 / 1912 / FOC or special control room numbers 73820-72104 / 73820-72106 / 73820-71574 and the company's mobile application or other social media platforms.