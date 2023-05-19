Hyderabad: 14 Passport Seva Kendras to process applications on Saturday

Hyderabad: Considering the increased demand for appointments availability cycle, the Ministry of External Affairs has decided to open the below mentioned 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in the State.

These passport kendras will process the applications applications at Siddipet, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Bhongir, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Wanaparthy, Medchal and Vikarabad.

Some 700 applications, including PCC would be released in the Passport Seva Website for this Saturday i.e May 20 on May 19 at 4.30 pm.

All applicants, both registering now/desiring to reschedule their appointment, may make use of www.passportindia.gov.in/mPassportseva app and attend respective POPSKs where their slots are booked. Further, all the applicants are informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests will be entertained at POPSKs.

All applicants are advised not to approach middlemen/ touts/brokers for their passport and passport related requirements and to make use of this special measure, said Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport officer & Head of MEA branch secretariat.