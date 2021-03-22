Hyderabad: 1,600-days of service record in feeding the needy

Nampally: Humanity First Foundation (HFF), a voluntary organisation that provides breakfast to the poor at Niloufer hospital in Nallakunta, Maternity Hospital in Koti and NIMS at Punjagutta, has completed 1,600 days of service recently.

Encouraged by the response, it now plans to begin the service at Fever Hospital in Nallakunta.

The NGO is run by one-man army Mohd Sujathullah. He serves upma at all these hospitals, as it can be easily cooked and served. 25kg of upma rawa is used daily.

Cooked with pure ghee, the breakfast is distributed along with chutney at all the three hospitals by 9 'o' clock every morning.

"I start at 8 am from Maternity Hospital at Koti. Later, I arrive at 8:30 am at Niloufer and after completing my work, I proceed to NIMS in Panjagutta. The quantity is good enough to feed 1,000 persons, be it patients, attendants or any destitute.

It costs me around Rs 5,000, but feeding these people gives me immense happiness," says Sujathullah.