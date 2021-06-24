Hyderabad: 18-months-old dies after falling from third floor

Amberpet: In an unfortunate incident, an 18-month-old boy who was playing with his two elder sisters in the balcony of their building at Patel Nagar in Amberpet fell from the third floor and died on the spot.

According to police, the boy's parents were in their flat when their kids were playing as usual. However, while playing the kids entered the balcony and within a few minutes, the girls ran into their flat screaming for help as their brother had fallen. When the parents rushed downstairs they found their son lying in a pool of blood as his head was smashed.

They then took him to a nearby hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead on arrival. A case under section (174 Cr.P.C) has been registered and the matter will be investigated further, said the police.