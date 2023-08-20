Live
Hyderabad: 19 held for impersonating as transgenders
North zone police arrested 19 persons for impersonating as transgenders and extorted money from the bus travelers, shop-keepers and gullible people by wrongfully restraining them at traffic signals causing traffic conjunction and nuisance.
On Friday, the patrol car staff, while performing their patrolling duties found some persons in suspicious manner forcibly collecting money from the commuters, pedestrians, travelers and shopkeepers at the crowded traffic signals like Paradise crossroads, Sweekar Upakar junction, near Jubilee bus stand and Sangeet crossroads under the limits of Mahankali, Ramgopalpet, Marredpally and Gopalapuram police stations and took them into custody and brought them to the police stations.
