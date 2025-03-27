Hyderabad: 2 from Delhi arrested for fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have apprehended two persons from Delhi involved in 17 business and investment fraud cases across the country.

They arrested Amarnath Singh (39) of Sector-7, Dwaraka, CEO of the company, and Ranveer Singh (46) of South West Delhi, marketing head. They were involved in cases in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the police, a Hyderabad-based businessman filed a complaint stating that the cyber fraudsters contacted him over mobile and lured to provide business orders to his product. He believed and paid registration charges and became their client. The fraudsters sent fake emails by stating that there is a huge demand for the product in national and international markets.

On believing them, as per their instructions, the complainant paid Rs 9,50,531 towards charges. After receiving the amount, the fraudsters disconnected liaison with him.

He realised that he was cheated and lodged a complaint. The police booked a case. During investigation, the accused confessed that they had contacted victims through social media platform, calls and messages, and showed how to trade, get customers/orders and develop business. They asked the victims to invest in export business which is in high demand and convinced to pay in the name of different charges, like legal, registration. The duo stopped responding to the victims.

The police cautioned the public that cyber fraudsters target business owners by falsely promising lucrative orders for their products. The victims are lured into paying registration fee and additional charges under the pretext of high market demand. Once payments are made, fraudsters cut off all communication, leaving victims defrauded.

Victims of cybercrime can get immediate help by dialling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in.