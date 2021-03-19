Hyderabad: 2 PG students at Osmania University hostel test coronavirus positive

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Two post-graduates students at the ladies' hostel of Osmania University tested positive for coronavirus. All the infected students were sent to King Koti hospital.

The healthcare officials sanitized the hostel and took a stock of the situation. Around 300 students are staying at the ladies hostel in the Osmania University.

Schools and hostels in the state turned as epicentre for coronavirus with several number of cases being registered for the past few days. Around 24 students at ST boys' hostel were tested positive for the virus when the officials conducted the Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

In another case, 38 students from minority gurukul school in Bandlaguda were found to be infected with the virus. Also, 17 girl students from BC welfare hostel in Jagtial tested positive.