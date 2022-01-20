Hyderabad: 20 police personnel at Bachupally police station test COVID-19 positive

As many as 20 police personnel at Bachupally police station tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The police personnel underwent tests after some people developed symptoms of the infection.

One ASI, two head constables, 14 constables and three homeguards were tested positive. With several people testing positive for the virus, the police station has been shut and sanitation works were taken up.

All those who tested positive have moved into quarantine. Their family members were advised home quarantine and get them tested for the virus as well.

Two days ago, 20 police personnel at Narsingi police station tested positive for the virus. On Thursday, Telangana reported 4,207 infections and two deaths, taking the overall tally to 7,22,403. Of the total cases, 6, 91,703 were recovered so far.