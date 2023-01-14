Hyderabad: 27-km-long trunk lane works to be taken up in Karwan

Hyderabad: As a part of the developmental works, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board took up one of the major projects in the city of laying 27-km long trunk lane with 15-feet deep worth Rs 290 crore in various areas under the Karwan constituency. Following the same, the Hyderabad City traffic police has also issued a traffic advisory.

According to Karwan MLA, every monsoon several colonies like Nizam colony, Hakeempet Kunta, Nanal Nagar and many others in Tolichowki surrounding the Shah Hatim Lake are affected due to heavy rains. Hence to ensure water logging issues in these areas, the State government sanctioned a special budget for the civic works taken up by GHMC and Water Board. The works of laying the trunk lines which is around 12 and 15 feet deep, and 2- and 4-feet width would be taken up phase-wise. In the first phase, works have been taken up on the 7-tombs road. While in other phases, works would be taken up in Hakeempet-Sana Hotel, Salar Bridge to Tolichowki Junction, Baghdad Colony, Company Bagh, MD Lines, Akbarpura-ToliChowki Junction, Langar Houz HUDA Park, Lakshmi Nagar, Prasant Nagar, BapuGhat to Musi river, Golconda 18 Seedi, Risala Bazar, Bala Hisar, Bada Bazar, Chota Bazar, Dhankota. "The series of works would be taken up with a total 27 km stretch worth Rs 290 crore," said a senior officer at GHMC.

On the representation of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the state government sanctioned a special package of Rs 290 crore for the strengthening and remodeling of sewage system across Karwan. "The works include the box-type drain from Tolichowki x roads to Bal Reddy Nagar and laying of 900 mm NP3 pipeline in surrounding location as the before one was a 40-year-old nala which was choked due to low maintenance leading to flooding of areas," said MLA Kausar Mohiuddin.

Mohammed Naseeruddin, Nanal Nagar division Corporator said "Under the project, other works including box drain type in Nizam Colony, Meraj Colony to Al-Hasnath Colony were completed and we hope that no water logging issues are faced during monsoon as these works will be a permanent relief for residents.

The Hyderabad Traffic police has also issued traffic diversion from January 12 to 31 from Opposite Spectrum High School to beside lane at Zam Zam suiting and shirting on Seven Tombs Road.

Commuters are requested to follow the traffic diversions and sign boards and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.