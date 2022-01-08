Hyderabad: 27 more Basti Dawakhanas to dot city

Hyderabad: With the Basti Dawakhanas getting a good response from people in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the government has decided to set up 27 new Dawakhanas in the city.

According to the civic body officials, it was decided to set up a total of 300 Basti Dawakhanas, two in each division, in GHMC limits. So far 256 have been already opened.

The Dawakhanas are being set up in community halls and ward offices in residential areas. Several facilities are being provided, like outpatient, health check-ups. Medicines are also being provided.