  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 27 more Basti Dawakhanas to dot city

27 more Basti Dawakhanas to dot city
x

27 more Basti Dawakhanas to dot city

Highlights

With the Basti Dawakhanas getting a good response from people in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the government has decided to set up 27 new Dawakhanas in the city.

Hyderabad: With the Basti Dawakhanas getting a good response from people in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the government has decided to set up 27 new Dawakhanas in the city.

According to the civic body officials, it was decided to set up a total of 300 Basti Dawakhanas, two in each division, in GHMC limits. So far 256 have been already opened.

The Dawakhanas are being set up in community halls and ward offices in residential areas. Several facilities are being provided, like outpatient, health check-ups. Medicines are also being provided.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X