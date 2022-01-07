Hyderabad: 272 colonies near ORR to get water in March

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Thursday announced that from March water connections will be given to 272 colonies near the Outer Ring Road.

Holding a review meeting with all officials, Managing Director of the board Dana Kishore directed them to expedite the ORR-II work undertaken with Rs.1,200 crore to provide water to gram panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations, housing layouts and gated communities under ORR.

Kishore said 2,863 km of new pipeline will be laid in ORR-II, of which about 535 km will be completed by February-end. He directed officers to immediately order the required feeder main and pipeline. Initially, the new pipeline is expected to supply water to people in 272 colonies by March-end. The first results of ORR-II will be released to the public this summer.