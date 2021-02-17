Hyderabad: 3 cops' suspension brings to light core issues in department

Hyderabad: The recent suspension of three constables by the City police has highlighted the immense unruly behaviour of low rank staff, such as home guards, constables, and head constables, who interact with the public directly on a daily basis and are also referred as the first line of responders. However, suspension of the constables of Narayanaguda police station, for their unruly behaviour after partying at the Old MLA quarters where they consumed alcohol and abused the party organisers, highlighted the kind of dominance the low-rung officers has on society.



A popular restaurant owner in City, who did not wish to be named, said that police constables harass them demanding biryani and curries twice or thrice a week. He noted "if we do not give them what they ask, they reach the hotel even before losing time and reprimand customers and pick up their bikes for irregular parking, though it has been done properly. They also harass the mall hotel owners and alcohol shop owners demanding food and drinks. If owners resist to pay, they will be harassed to shut shop before closing time. The police click pictures and book cases against such persons."

In most of cases, owners of hotels give in to the demand from constables fearing the wrath of the police. Because of the growing number of such complaints, the City police have tasked the Special Branch (SB) to go into these cases and report hem to higher-ups. For this reason the issue of unruly behaviour of three constables came to light when the SB reported them to the Commissioner and he issued suspension orders.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said: "the motto of City police is friendly policing. The department will ensure that its officers work towards it. If any officer is found to be indulging in misbehaviour or seeking favours or bribes from citizens or from restaurant-owners or from any business organisations they will be dealt strictly."