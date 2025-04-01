Hyderabad|: 3 held over accident

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with a road accident that damaged vehicles.

The arrested persons, B Raj Kiran, car driver, B Mallikarjun and K Snehith, all from NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, on early Sunday were proceeding from Madhapur towards Filmnagar. The car went out of control and crashed into three bikes on roadside. When the locals caught them, the trio was found to be drunk. The driver had no valid licence.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and arrested the trio, apart from seizing the vehicle involved in the crash.