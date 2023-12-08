Hyderabad: 3-time minister Raja Narasimha rewarded for experience

Hyderabad : Former Deputy Chief Minister in the Unified AP, Damodara Raja Narasimha who also held portfolios Higher Education and Agriculture earlier this time got a place in Ministry.

One of the big names in the Congress party Damodara Raja Narasimha was sworn in as a minister in the new Telangana cabinet on Thursday.

Born on December 5, 1958, Raja Narasimha holds an engineering degree and has dedicated himself to public service for decades. He entered politics in 1989, winning his first election from the Andole Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate.

He previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and held various ministerial positions in the Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy, KonijetiRosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy cabinets. He was made the Deputy Chief Minister in 2011 in view of the Telangana statehood movement.

Recognizing his dedication and leadership, Raja Narasimha was appointed as a Permanent Invitee to the prestigious Congress Working Committee (CWC) in August 2023.

In the recent 2023 assembly elections, Raja Narasimha once again secured a resounding victory from the Andole constituency, solidifying his enduring popularity with the local electorate. Following the formation of the new Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Raja Narasimha has assumed ministerial responsibility, ready to continue serving the people of Telangana.