Hyderabad: 310 2BHK houses handed over to beneficiaries

Hyderabad: The newly-built 310 2BHK dignity housing colony at Banda Maisamma in Bansilalpet, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 26.35 crore, was handed over to beneficiaries by Housing and R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy and Animal Husbandry MinisterTalasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday.

After inaugurating the colony and handing over the allotment papers and locks to the beneficiaries. The ministers had breakfast with them. The colony has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Reddy said the double bedroom houses being built by the State government for the poor are ideal for the country. It was decided to construct one lakh houses in the city; construction of 60,000 houses has been completed. The housing colonies in 23 areas have been handed over to beneficiaries.