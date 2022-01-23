Hyderabad: 33 Chest Hospital staff test Covid positive

Hyderabad: As many 33 health staff of premier Chest Hospital has been infected by deadly Covid-19.

The medical personnel who are tested positive to the virus include doctors, nurses, post-graduate medicos, senior resident physicians, faculty members, physicians and other staff members of the Telangana government-run Chest Hospital in Erragadda in the last 24 hours.

According to officials, all the medical staff has been kept in isolation and are being treated. The infected persons include 17 post-graduate doctors, 6 senior resident physicians, 8 faculty and 2 physicians.