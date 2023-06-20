Live
Hyderabad: 37th batch of Haj pilgrims embarks on spiritual journey
Telangana state Haj Committee chairman, Mohamed Saleem flagged-off the 37th batch of Haj pilgrims of Telangana on Monday along with Mufti Anwar Ahmed Quadri (Jamia Nizamia) and Haj Committee members.
On this occasion, Saleem described the pilgrims as guests of Allah and serving them was an honor for him. He also said the government of Telangana is supporting the Haj pilgrims in every way possible manner. Telangana State Haj Committee has successfully dispatched a total of 37 convoys, consisting of 5,550 pilgrims, who have safely reached their destination in Mecca in Saudi Arabia on their sacred Hajj journey. The AC buses were sent from Haj House in Nampally to the Haj terminal of RGIA in Shamshabad under police escort. Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain, Syed IrfanulHaq (Karimnagar), Irfan Shareef AEO, TS Haj Committee and others were also present on this occasion.