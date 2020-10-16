Hyderabad: 4 bodies of a family swept away in water traced

Four bodies of eight persons of a family who were swept away in the floodwater at Ali Nagar under Mailardevpally limits have been traced. The victims were identified as Farzana Tabassum (27), Humaira Tabassum, Darakhshan Quraishi and Amena (10).

Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to trace the four others including a five-year-old. They are Mohammad Abdul Qureshi, Mohammad Abdul Vajid Qureshi, Abdul Wasey Qureshi and Abdul Rehab Qureshi.

Mohammed Abdul Taher Qureshi (60), the older person of the family was shocked with the death of the four family members.

Nine persons of the family of Mohammed Abdul Taher Qureshi including him were washed away on Palle Cheruvu Lake in Ali Nagar in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, Taher Qureshi was rescued.