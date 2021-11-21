Hyderabad: 40,000 farmers committed suicide during TRS rule, alleges Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress Party paid tributes to 700 farmers, who reportedly lost their lives during their struggle in opposing the farm laws. The party has conducted a candlelight rally here at People's Plaza on Saturday.

Addressing the media, PCC president Revanth Reddy alleged that 40,000 farmers had committed suicide during the TRS regime. Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau data, he said as many as 7,000 farmers had committed suicide in Telangana, but the State government failed in extending financial support to those affected families. He criticised that the TRS party had supported the farm laws in the Parliament and it was reluctant to pass a resolution against the laws in the State Assembly, but now the TRS was taking the credit for repealing the farm laws.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is demanding the Centre to withdraw the cases filed against farmers during their relentless agitation. But he ignored to revoke the cases filed against the people, who fought for the Telangana statehood," he pointed out.

Paddy procurement going on at slow pace

Further, Revanth criticised the TRS government over the slow pace of paddy procurement in the State. "The slow pace of paddy procurement in the State is forcing farmers to sell paddy directly to rice millers or traders at a much lesser price than the minimum support price. KCR should tell the State farmers about the measures initiated by the government to purchase their yield, which was damaged due to the recent rains," he demanded while touring in Kamareddy district as part of 'Congress in fields' programme.

Congress leaders meet at Gandhi Bhavan

The Congress leaders from different districts met at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday and disused the attempts of ruling TRS encouraging defections in the State and money power being used to misuse the governance. The sources in the party disclosed to The Hans India that the State party would give a report to the high command about the steps that need to be taken to strengthen the party further in Telangana. It is learnt that the Congress had decided to form a committee to look into the problems being faced by the people due to Dharani portal. The party sources said that a committee has been formed with senior leader Damodar Raja Narasimha.