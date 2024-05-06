Hyderabad: 403rd Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur celebrated with gaiety

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: The 403rd Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Saheb, was celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety, and devotion by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahib at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi, on Sunday. Around hundreds of Sikh devotees and other community faiths participated in the Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation). This event was organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee and members of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi.
According to the members, Ragi Jathas, Bhai Jaspal Singh from Delhi, Bhai Jagdev Singh, Head Granthi of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, and others were specially invited for the occasion recited by Gurbani Keertans and delivered by Gurbani Vichar. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru Ka Langar was served to all the devotees.