Hyderabad: 42 private hospitals join vax drive on Day 4 

Koti: The percentage of Covid19 vaccination in government and private centres was the same as on March 3. On the fourth day of vaccination drive, 96% vaccination was recorded in government and 92% at private centres on Thursday.

As many as 8,689 persons of the registered 9,378 were vaccinated at government centres while 12,221 of 13274 applicants were given the jab at private hospitals, according to data provided by the state government.

Vaccination was conducted across identified government and private Health care facilities. They include 71 government and 162 private hospitals. 42 private centres were added on Thursday as against 121 on Wednesday. Data shows that 5,05,542 citizens including health care workers, frontline workers, elderly and persons with comorbidities were vaccinated throughout the state.