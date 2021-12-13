Hyderabad: 450-yr-old Masjid-e-Qutub Shahi all set for renovation

Hyderabad: The 450-year-old Masjid-e-Qutub Shahi located at Langar Houz, near Golconda, which was in dire need of repairs, is all set for restoration. The State Minority Welfare department has sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for the works.

The mosque is said to be one of the oldest shrines in the city located near Golconda. After lying in neglect for several decades, the department has decided to renovate the mosque and directed the State Wakf Board to carry out the works.

According to Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, after two years, funds were sanctioned and soon the works would be started.

"After the representation of AIMIM party, the department has directed the Wakf Board to immediately release Rs 40 lakh for the restoration of the mosque and Dargah Hazrat Syed Shah Sultan Baba located in Langar Houz," said the MLA.

He said that the mosque was in immediate need of repairs and restoration as it was in dilapidated state. "The restoration work of both mosque and dargah would be taken up. Minority Welfare Secretary Ahmed Nadeem has issued instructions for immediate release of funds for both structures," he added.

The mosque, which is located on the Golconda road, was constructed in traditional Qutub Shahi style architecture with small turrets, heavy stucco ornamental work and Jali lattice screens. Although the major portion of it has given way for modern concrete extensions, the original part still remains intact.

"Every day, a portion of it crumbles down. The lime plaster with which the structure is made has almost vanished. Lime plaster, the material which heritage structures are usually built with, has a lifespan of about 200 years. The mosque is more than four centuries old without any proper maintenance," Mohammed Habeeb of Langar Houz stated.