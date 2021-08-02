Hyderabad: 5 held in the murder of woman lawyer

Five people including four brother of the woman lawyer and another woman have been taken into custody in the murder of woman lawyer four days ago.



The accused were identified as Mohammad Arif Ali, Ravoof Ali, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali and Sameena Begum.



The police said that brothers and sisters had a dispute over 400 yards of ancestral land in Adam's Colony in Tolichowki following which the victim, Raijunnisa approached the court and brought a stay on the land. Enraged over it, the brothers invited her to their home to talk over the land and stabbed her to death.



The accused were produced before the magistrate and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

