Hyderabad: 5-pronged action plan to expedite Secretariat works

NTR Marg: In order to speed up the construction of new Secretariat, the State government has finalised an action plan to procure required material in five phases. All the materials would be acquired by March first week, the plan envisages.

In the first phase, State Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy said, stones, domes, glass reinforced concrete, railings and foundations would be bought and transported to the Secretariat premises in February first week.

In the second phase, wood, lifts, generators, transformers and AC units would be gathered. Furniture, windows and ceiling works would be taken up in the third week of February in the third phase.

In the fourth phase, sanitary, paintings, electrical, networking, audio and video conference equipment would be procured.

In the fifth phase, the government is planning to complete the procurement of all beatification material. The minister also instructed the authorities to finalise the designs for main gate and compound wall in a week. The officials were also asked to develop a unique design for the fountains to be installed in the new Secretariat.