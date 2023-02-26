Hyderabad: 53 lakh people benefitted from Kanti Velugu

Hyderabad: The team of 1,500 health professionals have screened over 53 lakh people and provided reading glasses to 9.93 lakh under the State government's ambitious Kanti Velugu programme.

People are happy with the Kanti Velugu camps being organised in rural areas as they didn't need to go to cities, towns and hospitals to get eye tests done. The response for the Kanti Velugu camps has been great as people from all walks of life, from young men and women to the elderly are coming for undergoing eye tests regardless of age. Public representatives and officials are playing an active role in the management of the camps and are working for the success of the camp by providing advance awareness so that people can reach the eye testing camps on time.

According to the officials, so far, 53,85,071 people have been screened by the medical teams across the State and 9,93.461 people were given reading glasses. A many as 6,93,644 have been prescribed for the prescription glasses. The officials said that it has been a new record that this fete was achieved within 25 working days. The government started the massive programme which has not been undertaken by any State in the country so far. The special camps are being organised for employees, journalists, policemen, lawyers and people from different communities with the buffer teams in the districts and eye tests are being conducted.

Kalashikam Anita, who came to the camp set up in the premises of Srivani Degree and PG College in Sultanabad mandal centre of Pedpadalli district, said, "I am 40 years old and eyesight is not clear, I visited the camp, underwent tests, for distance and near vision found that the vision has decreased. The Kanti Velugu is very useful for people like us."

A 56-years-old Shohan Begum said that she did not know about eye tests and was afraid of spending thousands of rupees if she went for medical tests. Mattela Komuravelli from Garrepalli said that due to the pressure of their daily work, they had to go to the town for eye tests. "It is very useful for people like me," he said, expressing happiness that he can see clearly now.