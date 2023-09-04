Live
Hyderabad: 54 teachers selected for Best Teachers Award
Hyderabad: Around 54 teachers- lectures have been selected by the government for the State Award to Best Teachers 2023. According to officials, 54 are professors and teachers at different universities and government degree colleges, four government junior colleges’ principals, seven government junior lecturers and four teachers from the government polytechnic colleges.
The awards will be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations, which will be held at Ravindra Bharathi on September 05.
