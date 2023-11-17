Hyderabad: 60 lakh jobless youth to unleash campaign against BRS says Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad : The BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman claimed on Thursday that 60 lakh unemployed youth in Telangana would be going to people in villages and asking them not to vote for the BRS.

Addressing the media here, he said as the BRS government has ‘cheated’ all sections of people they are not keen to vote for the ruling dispensation. ‘Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao have been touring the State to woo people and entice them. But both are sure to get defeated in the elections.

The Congress, the MP pointed out, is trying to capitalise on the anti-incumbency against the BRS. ‘But the party has cheated farmers, women, youth and all sections of society in Karnataka. Both the Congress and BRS have been cheating youth, SCs, STs and OBCs making people look at the BJP as the only alternative. "People in Telangana are aware and don’t forget the Congress letting down people of Karnataka."

Dr. Laxman stated that the party is going to people with extensive campaigns with the cadre and leaders. "A BC is sure to become the State CM and will lead welfare and development equally in all sectors." He recalled that students of Osmania University had played a key role in the Telangana movement; but they were cheated in their own State.

"The unemployed and youth have been touring every village, town and ward explaining to people how the KCR government cheated them and people. They are working with sole objective of defeating BRS."

The MP said youth have been pushed into despair after endlessly waiting for job notifications, not able to turn into daily wage workers and life becoming a burden. The government had assured in the Assembly to fill 1.9 lakh job vacancies, but, it cheated them by denying opportunities.

He claimed there are three lakh vacant posts in government after employees retired. About 25 lakh youth, registered with TSPSC, have been waiting for jobs. The PRC report had said there are 91,126 vacancies in State. The government has not issued a single Group-I notification. It has not conducted DSC to appoint teachers, resulting in closure of schools.

He said ‘Instead of filling jobs, the government removed 10,000 employees from the Mission Bhagiratha and Horticulture departments; employees of SC and ST welfare departments in the name of no work and no pay policy.

Dr. Laxman asked parents to think how the government is giving Rs 2,000 pension, but depriving them of their children earning salary of Rs 50,000. ‘Unless KCR loses students and youth won't get jobs, he asserted.