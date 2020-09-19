Hyderabad: As many as seven people working in the minister Eatala Rajender's peshi at BRK Bhavan have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The positive cases include two drivers, two PAs and three gunmen.

The positive cases among the staff members created a flutter in other staffers working in the minister's office at the BRK Bhavan. The GHMC officials were alerted who sanitized the minister's office. Following the incident, the minister Eatala Rajender underwent coronavirus tests on Thursday, the results of which came negative.



With the results coming negative, the minister said that he would attend the office as usual. He also said that he would undergo the tests again in a couple of days.



Meanwhile, the state on Saturday reported 2,123 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 1,69,169. Nine new deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 1,025. On the other hand, 2,151 persons have been recovered from the virus in a day taking the total recovery count to 1,37,500.

